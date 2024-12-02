Left Menu

Romania's Electoral Turn: A Dance of Coalitions and Court Rulings

Romania's parliamentary elections see centrist and leftist parties holding back nationalist right gains. A Constitutional Court decision looms on annulling the presidential vote, with far-right candidate Calin Georgescu and centrist Elena Lasconi potentially heading for a run-off. Coalition talks emerge amid allegations of external influence.

In Romania's parliamentary elections, centrist and leftist factions managed to stave off the rising nationalist right's momentum. As votes were counted, focus shifted toward the Constitutional Court's impending decision on whether to annul the previous presidential election results, causing a stir in the political landscape.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court is set to determine the validity of the presidential ballot that saw a far-right candidate unexpectedly advance. If upheld, the run-off will pit Calin Georgescu against centrist Elena Lasconi. The ruling Social Democrat Party eyes coalition talks with centrist allies to maintain Romania's European trajectory amid allegations of foreign interference.

The parliamentary ballot saw the Social Democrats leading with 22.3%, while the hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians trailed with 18.3%. The political scene is tense, as the next president will appoint a prime minister, influencing the future government structure and potential far-right participation.

