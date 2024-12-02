Left Menu

Barnier's Balancing Act: Navigating Political Turmoil in France

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has made a major concession to the far-right National Rally party by dropping planned cuts to medication reimbursements. This move aims to secure support for his 2025 budget bill amidst escalating political tensions, a looming parliamentary vote, and potential economic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:43 IST
Barnier's Balancing Act: Navigating Political Turmoil in France
Barnier

In a strategic move to stabilize his government, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has conceded to the demands of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party. Barnier decided to scrap planned cuts to medication reimbursements, a key issue in his 2025 budget proposal, in hopes of gaining the necessary support from RN to pass the bill.

The decision follows previous concessions, including halting a significant electricity price hike and reducing medical aid to illegal migrants. Despite these efforts, it remains uncertain whether Barnier's measures will secure the fragile coalition necessary for the budget bill's passage, as RN leaders continue to push for further demands, including pension hikes in line with inflation.

The political landscape reflects a volatile environment for Barnier's minority government, which has depended on RN supporters to navigate a deeply divided parliament. As the parliamentary vote on social security funding looms, there are talks of invoking article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the bill without a vote, a move fraught with the risk of triggering a no-confidence motion that could unseat the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024