In a significant development, hundreds of Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters crossed into Syria overnight to strengthen the Syrian government's defense against recent rebel advances in Aleppo, as reported by Syrian and Iraqi sources. The fighters, mostly from the Badr and Nujabaa groups, utilized small groups and non-official routes to minimize detection and potential airstrikes.

This intervention highlights the continued support of Iran's regional militia alliances with the Assad regime since the civil war began in 2011. While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed confidence in Syria's military capabilities, he emphasized Iran's commitment to assist via these resistance groups. As the conflict intensifies, Syrian and Russian warplanes have escalated their offensive against rebel positions in the northwest, with tragic civilian casualties reported.

Amidst the upheaval, the U.S. and the UAE have explored diplomatic strategies to sever Assad's links with Iran by negotiating sanctions relief in exchange for disrupting Hezbollah's weapon supply routes. These discussions preceded the recent rebel resurgence, signaling potential shifts in the geopolitical landscape affecting Syria and the broader region.

(With inputs from agencies.)