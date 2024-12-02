Left Menu

Iran-Backed Militias Boost Assad Amidst Renewed Syrian Conflict

Iran-backed Iraqi militias have crossed into Syria to support the Assad government against rebels in Aleppo. This move, part of Tehran's ongoing regional influence, aims to reinforce pro-government forces amidst escalating tensions in the northwest. Discussions suggest potential geopolitical shifts, including U.S. efforts to distance Assad from Iranian ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:54 IST
Iran-Backed Militias Boost Assad Amidst Renewed Syrian Conflict

In a significant development, hundreds of Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters crossed into Syria overnight to strengthen the Syrian government's defense against recent rebel advances in Aleppo, as reported by Syrian and Iraqi sources. The fighters, mostly from the Badr and Nujabaa groups, utilized small groups and non-official routes to minimize detection and potential airstrikes.

This intervention highlights the continued support of Iran's regional militia alliances with the Assad regime since the civil war began in 2011. While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed confidence in Syria's military capabilities, he emphasized Iran's commitment to assist via these resistance groups. As the conflict intensifies, Syrian and Russian warplanes have escalated their offensive against rebel positions in the northwest, with tragic civilian casualties reported.

Amidst the upheaval, the U.S. and the UAE have explored diplomatic strategies to sever Assad's links with Iran by negotiating sanctions relief in exchange for disrupting Hezbollah's weapon supply routes. These discussions preceded the recent rebel resurgence, signaling potential shifts in the geopolitical landscape affecting Syria and the broader region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024