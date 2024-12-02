Left Menu

Le Pen Pushes Pension Proposal: A Political Tug-of-War

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen urges Prime Minister Michel Barnier to align pensions with inflation in the 2025 budget. She plans to propose an amendment to reverse de-indexation of pensions, pressuring the government to consider her demand despite Barnier's strategy to pass the budget without a parliamentary vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:44 IST
Le Pen Pushes Pension Proposal: A Political Tug-of-War
Marine Le Pen
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has strongly urged Prime Minister Michel Barnier to link pensions with inflation in the upcoming 2025 budget. Le Pen announced her intention to introduce a last-minute amendment to give Barnier the option to explore this adjustment.

Speaking to reporters, Le Pen emphasized the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister to decide on the proposed amendment. 'We are going to table an amendment to abandon the de-indexation of pensions. It's up to the government to accept it or not,' she asserted.

The French media has reported that Prime Minister Barnier is preparing to push the social security budget through parliament without a vote, a move that has stirred significant political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024