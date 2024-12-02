Le Pen Pushes Pension Proposal: A Political Tug-of-War
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen urges Prime Minister Michel Barnier to align pensions with inflation in the 2025 budget. She plans to propose an amendment to reverse de-indexation of pensions, pressuring the government to consider her demand despite Barnier's strategy to pass the budget without a parliamentary vote.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has strongly urged Prime Minister Michel Barnier to link pensions with inflation in the upcoming 2025 budget. Le Pen announced her intention to introduce a last-minute amendment to give Barnier the option to explore this adjustment.
Speaking to reporters, Le Pen emphasized the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister to decide on the proposed amendment. 'We are going to table an amendment to abandon the de-indexation of pensions. It's up to the government to accept it or not,' she asserted.
The French media has reported that Prime Minister Barnier is preparing to push the social security budget through parliament without a vote, a move that has stirred significant political discourse.
