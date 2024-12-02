Le Pen Pushes Pension Proposal: A Political Tug-of-War

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has strongly urged Prime Minister Michel Barnier to link pensions with inflation in the upcoming 2025 budget. Le Pen announced her intention to introduce a last-minute amendment to give Barnier the option to explore this adjustment.

Speaking to reporters, Le Pen emphasized the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister to decide on the proposed amendment. 'We are going to table an amendment to abandon the de-indexation of pensions. It's up to the government to accept it or not,' she asserted.

The French media has reported that Prime Minister Barnier is preparing to push the social security budget through parliament without a vote, a move that has stirred significant political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)