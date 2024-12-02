Controversial Presidential Pardon: Biden's Decision Sparks Debate

In a move that's stirring political controversy, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, facing federal charges. The White House, on Monday, justified the decision, suggesting political opponents would have persisted in targeting Hunter.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that pardoning family members is not unprecedented among U.S. presidents. Earlier this year, Biden had vowed not to pardon his son, a stance he seemingly reversed without public explanation.

Legal troubles for Hunter Biden included federal tax charges and false statements on a gun background check. Recently, his attorney sought to dismiss these indictments, citing the presidential pardon as grounds for dismissal.

