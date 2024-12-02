Left Menu

Controversial Presidential Pardon: Biden's Decision Sparks Debate

The White House defended President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter, despite previous statements ruling it out. Hunter faced federal tax charges and was convicted of making false statements during a gun background check. Critics argue selective prosecution, prompting legal dismissal filings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:08 IST
In a move that's stirring political controversy, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, facing federal charges. The White House, on Monday, justified the decision, suggesting political opponents would have persisted in targeting Hunter.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that pardoning family members is not unprecedented among U.S. presidents. Earlier this year, Biden had vowed not to pardon his son, a stance he seemingly reversed without public explanation.

Legal troubles for Hunter Biden included federal tax charges and false statements on a gun background check. Recently, his attorney sought to dismiss these indictments, citing the presidential pardon as grounds for dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

