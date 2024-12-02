Biden in Angola: Railways, Resources, and a Presidential Pardon
U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Angola focuses on the U.S.-backed Lobito Corridor railway project, intended to enhance economic ties by facilitating mineral exports. However, his pardon of son Hunter Biden looms over discussions. The visit aims to strengthen U.S.-Africa relations and counter China's influence.
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Angola on Monday, aiming to strengthen economic ties through the Lobito Corridor railway project and address Africa's historical legacy of slavery. The project seeks to connect the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia with Angola's port of Lobito, opening new avenues for mineral exports.
Concerns about China's growing influence in the region are central to Biden's visit, as Congo's rich mineral reserves are critical for electronics and battery production. During his flight to Luanda, Biden's national security spokesperson, John Kirby, emphasized that the Lobito Corridor would create significant economic opportunities for Africa.
However, the trip's agenda faced challenges due to the president's recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, which has drawn substantial media attention. Despite inquiries, Biden declined to comment on the pardon during his travels, focusing instead on meeting African leaders and exploring potential investments in health, climate, and clean energy initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
