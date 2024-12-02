Left Menu

Biden in Angola: Railways, Resources, and a Presidential Pardon

U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Angola focuses on the U.S.-backed Lobito Corridor railway project, intended to enhance economic ties by facilitating mineral exports. However, his pardon of son Hunter Biden looms over discussions. The visit aims to strengthen U.S.-Africa relations and counter China's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:55 IST
Biden in Angola: Railways, Resources, and a Presidential Pardon
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Angola on Monday, aiming to strengthen economic ties through the Lobito Corridor railway project and address Africa's historical legacy of slavery. The project seeks to connect the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia with Angola's port of Lobito, opening new avenues for mineral exports.

Concerns about China's growing influence in the region are central to Biden's visit, as Congo's rich mineral reserves are critical for electronics and battery production. During his flight to Luanda, Biden's national security spokesperson, John Kirby, emphasized that the Lobito Corridor would create significant economic opportunities for Africa.

However, the trip's agenda faced challenges due to the president's recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, which has drawn substantial media attention. Despite inquiries, Biden declined to comment on the pardon during his travels, focusing instead on meeting African leaders and exploring potential investments in health, climate, and clean energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024