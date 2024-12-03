Political Tensions Rise in Sambhal: Congress Leaders Set to Visit
Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, plans to visit Sambhal, where tensions flared following a violent survey at a disputed site. The ongoing restrictions have been extended to ensure safety amid continuing unrest.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with five fellow Congress MPs, as confirmed by state Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly-elected Wayanad MP, is expected to join the delegation, along with the party's general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Avinash Pande.
Security measures under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been extended until December 31, after violent clashes broke out following a court-ordered survey at a contested site involving a Mughal-era mosque and claims of a former temple.
