Iceland's New Dawn: Valkyrie Coalition on the Horizon
Kristrun Frostadottir, leader of Iceland's Social Democratic party, has been asked to form a new coalition government after her party emerged as a frontrunner in the parliamentary elections. Aiming to address the cost-of-living crisis, her coalition, composed of female leaders, seeks to ensure economic stability.
Iceland's political landscape is poised for change as Social Democratic party leader Kristrun Frostadottir has been asked to form a new government following her party's recent electoral victory, reported public broadcaster RUV.
Frostadottir, known for advocating the Nordic welfare model, faces the challenge of addressing the country's cost-of-living crisis spurred by rising inflation and borrowing costs. Her party secured 15 of the 63 parliamentary seats, narrowly edging out the conservative Independence Party.
In a bid to maintain economic stability, Frostadottir plans to hold coalition discussions with the centrist People's Party and the pro-European Reform Party. If successful, the coalition, dubbed 'Valkyrie,' would require 32 seats to achieve a majority in Iceland's Althingi parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JI Chief Urges Government for Urgent Security Dialogues and Practical Economic Solutions
Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen to be appointed as minister in Delhi government: AAP.
Assam CM Targets Jharkhand Elections with Focus on Poor and Youth
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.
Soren Accuses BJP of 'Whisper Campaign' to Sway Jharkhand Elections