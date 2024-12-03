Iceland's New Dawn: Valkyrie Coalition on the Horizon

Iceland's political landscape is poised for change as Social Democratic party leader Kristrun Frostadottir has been asked to form a new government following her party's recent electoral victory, reported public broadcaster RUV.

Frostadottir, known for advocating the Nordic welfare model, faces the challenge of addressing the country's cost-of-living crisis spurred by rising inflation and borrowing costs. Her party secured 15 of the 63 parliamentary seats, narrowly edging out the conservative Independence Party.

In a bid to maintain economic stability, Frostadottir plans to hold coalition discussions with the centrist People's Party and the pro-European Reform Party. If successful, the coalition, dubbed 'Valkyrie,' would require 32 seats to achieve a majority in Iceland's Althingi parliament.

