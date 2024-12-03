Left Menu

Iceland's New Dawn: Valkyrie Coalition on the Horizon

Kristrun Frostadottir, leader of Iceland's Social Democratic party, has been asked to form a new coalition government after her party emerged as a frontrunner in the parliamentary elections. Aiming to address the cost-of-living crisis, her coalition, composed of female leaders, seeks to ensure economic stability.

Updated: 03-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:02 IST
Iceland's political landscape is poised for change as Social Democratic party leader Kristrun Frostadottir has been asked to form a new government following her party's recent electoral victory, reported public broadcaster RUV.

Frostadottir, known for advocating the Nordic welfare model, faces the challenge of addressing the country's cost-of-living crisis spurred by rising inflation and borrowing costs. Her party secured 15 of the 63 parliamentary seats, narrowly edging out the conservative Independence Party.

In a bid to maintain economic stability, Frostadottir plans to hold coalition discussions with the centrist People's Party and the pro-European Reform Party. If successful, the coalition, dubbed 'Valkyrie,' would require 32 seats to achieve a majority in Iceland's Althingi parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

