Maharashtra's Political Shifts: Preparations, Meetings, and Leadership Decisions

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday conducted a strategic meeting to evaluate the arrangements for the upcoming event at Chaityabhoomi, marking Dr. BR Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6. The hybrid meeting included key officials like BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik alongside others.

Earlier the same day, Shinde was admitted to a Thane hospital as his health deteriorated, prompting doctors to recommend a thorough health check-up. Despite battling a persistent throat infection and fever for a week, preparations continue for the Mahayuti government's December 5 swearing-in ceremony, highlighting political priorities amidst personal health issues.

BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed on November 30 that the new government's oath-taking ceremony will occur on December 5 at 5 PM at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected as a guest. In a precursor to the event, senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan met with Shinde to discuss logistical details, asserting no discord exists within the Mahayuti alliance.

Reassuring alliance stability, Mahajan emphasized collaboration among leaders including Shinde, who engaged in extensive talks despite recent health setbacks. The meeting iterated a shared commitment to the people's welfare through united governance.

On Thursday, Shinde, alongside Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and other alliance leaders, held crucial talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda regarding government formation. The BJP appointed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as central overseers for electing Maharashtra's chief minister and legislative leader.

In a supportive move on Sunday, Shinde announced his backing for BJP's chief ministerial decision. Following the November 23 declarations of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Mahayuti coalition, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, celebrated a significant victory, paving the way for a coalition government. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)