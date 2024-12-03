Ukraine's Missile Milestone
Ukraine has successfully tested new domestically produced missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. He confirmed the test results from military reports and emphasized efforts to accelerate missile production.
Zelenskiy shared on the Telegram messaging platform that he had received reports from his military regarding the missile test.
"We are speeding up the production," Zelenskiy added, signifying a heightened focus on missile manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
