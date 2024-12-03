Left Menu

Ukraine's Missile Milestone

Ukraine has successfully tested new domestically produced missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. He confirmed the test results from military reports and emphasized efforts to accelerate missile production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:11 IST
Ukraine's Missile Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has successfully conducted a test of its new domestically manufactured missiles, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy shared on the Telegram messaging platform that he had received reports from his military regarding the missile test.

"We are speeding up the production," Zelenskiy added, signifying a heightened focus on missile manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024