Wall Street Braces for Market Jolt as Major Economic Reports Loom

Investors are warily eyeing Wall Street as the market gears up for a potentially flat opening on Tuesday. Following the record highs of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, attention pivots to forthcoming economic reports which could sway Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates.

The October JOLTS report, set to release at 10:00 a.m. ET, is particularly of interest ahead of Friday's crucial payroll figures. Traders suggest a substantial probability that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in its upcoming meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Officials like Fed Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams offer diverging views on rate cuts. Analysts are also closely monitoring reactions to tech stocks' performance, despite fluctuations in individual stocks like Tesla and U.S. Steel due to various market forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)