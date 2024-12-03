Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Market Jolt as Major Economic Reports Loom

The U.S. stock market is poised for a flat opening, with focus on the upcoming jobs report and Federal Reserve comments regarding interest rate cuts. Key economic data, including the JOLTS report and private payroll figures, are anticipated to influence the Fed's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:18 IST
Wall Street Braces for Market Jolt as Major Economic Reports Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors are warily eyeing Wall Street as the market gears up for a potentially flat opening on Tuesday. Following the record highs of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, attention pivots to forthcoming economic reports which could sway Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates.

The October JOLTS report, set to release at 10:00 a.m. ET, is particularly of interest ahead of Friday's crucial payroll figures. Traders suggest a substantial probability that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in its upcoming meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Officials like Fed Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams offer diverging views on rate cuts. Analysts are also closely monitoring reactions to tech stocks' performance, despite fluctuations in individual stocks like Tesla and U.S. Steel due to various market forces.

