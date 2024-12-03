BJP Meeting Focuses on Strengthening Organization Amid Intra-Party Differences

A meeting held with BJP's national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, concentrated on fortifying the party's organizational structure, dismissing concerns about internal differences, according to Karnataka Opposition Leader R Ashoka.

The meeting, initially perceived as a move to resolve dissent, clarified its aim was purely organizational. Leaders discussed expanding party membership to impact upcoming elections, especially in light of previous success in Maharashtra.

BJP's leadership reinforced the unified status of the state unit, stressing the importance of internal elections as part of the overall strategy to strengthen party operations in Karnataka.

