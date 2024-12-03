Left Menu

Himachal Congress Sets Stage for Grand Two-Year Celebration in Bilaspur

The Congress Legislative Party in Himachal convened to plan a massive turnout for the government's two-year celebration in Bilaspur. MLAs were instructed to mobilize large crowds, while CM Sukhu showcased achievements and criticized BJP's past governance, highlighting various welfare initiatives and promising effective governance.

Visual from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress Legislative Party convened in Shimla to strategize for the second anniversary of the Himachal Pradesh government. The session focused on mobilizing significant crowds, particularly from constituencies near Bilaspur, aiming for a turnout of up to 30,000 attendees for the upcoming event.

In the aftermath of the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the importance of celebrating the Congress government's achievements. He criticized the BJP's previous rule, accusing it of fostering corruption and failing to support the state's youth. Sukhu highlighted initiatives like the Old Pension Scheme and various welfare programs benefiting women and farmers.

While stressing the significance of the milestone, Congress State President Pratibha Singh outlined logistical preparations, underscoring efforts to ensure a successful celebration. She detailed plans for transportation logistics and reiterated CM Sukhu's directive to maximize attendance. The event aims to showcase governance successes and counter BJP criticisms.

