French Political Turmoil: Barnier's Fragile Government Faces Historic No-Confidence Vote
French lawmakers are set to vote on no-confidence motions that may topple Michel Barnier's government, marking the first such ousting in over 60 years. The political crisis, underscored by a looming budget deficit, could destabilize France and impact European politics. Both national and international repercussions are expected.
French lawmakers are poised to vote on Wednesday on no-confidence motions that are widely expected to dismantle the coalition led by Michel Barnier, intensifying the political crisis in France—the euro zone's second-largest economy.
If successful, this would mark the first French government ouster by a no-confidence vote in over 60 years. The decision comes at a critical time as the nation grapples with a massive budget deficit.
The repercussions of the government's possible collapse extend beyond France, threatening political stability across Europe and casting a shadow over future engagements, including those with the U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)