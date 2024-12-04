Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah: Namibia's First Female President

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a prominent figure in Namibia's political landscape, has made history by becoming the country's first female president. Representing the ruling SWAPO party, she won with a decisive 57% of the vote, as confirmed by the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's victory reinforces SWAPO's 34-year hold on power, a legacy stretching back to Namibia's 1990 independence from apartheid South Africa. Despite predictions of an uncertain outcome due to economic challenges, her campaign successfully unified the party's factions and overcame corruption allegations plaguing other members.

The election was not without controversy. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), led by Panduleni Itula, who garnered 26% of the vote, plans to contest the results, citing flawed electoral processes. Delays marked the election due to technical issues, adding fuel to the oppositional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)