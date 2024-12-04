Left Menu

Diplomatic Delays: Kristersson Postpones South Korea Visit

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has postponed his visit to South Korea following recent political developments. A summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol was scheduled, but changes in South Korea's political climate led to the decision. Efforts are underway to reschedule the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 07:33 IST
Diplomatic Delays: Kristersson Postpones South Korea Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has postponed his anticipated visit to South Korea, his spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The visit was set to include a summit meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who recently declared martial law before retracting after parliament's objection. "Due to these developments, we have opted to delay the visit," the spokesperson announced. "We reached out to South Korea this morning and will collaborate to schedule a future date."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024