Diplomatic Delays: Kristersson Postpones South Korea Visit

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has postponed his anticipated visit to South Korea, his spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The visit was set to include a summit meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who recently declared martial law before retracting after parliament's objection. "Due to these developments, we have opted to delay the visit," the spokesperson announced. "We reached out to South Korea this morning and will collaborate to schedule a future date."

(With inputs from agencies.)