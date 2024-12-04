Left Menu

South Korea's Leadership Shake-Up: Cabinet Ministers Offer Mass Resignation

South Korea's cabinet ministers have offered to resign en masse, according to the Chosun Ilbo. This follows a martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was subsequently retracted after a parliamentary rejection. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo plans to meet with ruling party leaders and aides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:26 IST
South Korea's Leadership Shake-Up: Cabinet Ministers Offer Mass Resignation
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a surprising move, South Korea's cabinet ministers have tendered their collective resignation to the prime minister, as reported by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper on Wednesday. The information was sourced from a close contact within the ruling party.

This dramatic turn of events comes on the heels of a controversial declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was revoked after a decisive parliamentary vote against it.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is expected to convene with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party and senior aides to President Yoon at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), as per the Chosun Ilbo report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024