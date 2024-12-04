South Korea's Leadership Shake-Up: Cabinet Ministers Offer Mass Resignation
South Korea's cabinet ministers have offered to resign en masse, according to the Chosun Ilbo. This follows a martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was subsequently retracted after a parliamentary rejection. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo plans to meet with ruling party leaders and aides.
Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:32 IST
In a surprising move, South Korea's cabinet ministers have tendered their collective resignation to the prime minister, as reported by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper on Wednesday. The information was sourced from a close contact within the ruling party.
This dramatic turn of events comes on the heels of a controversial declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was revoked after a decisive parliamentary vote against it.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is expected to convene with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party and senior aides to President Yoon at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), as per the Chosun Ilbo report.
