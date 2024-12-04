South Korea's Leadership Shake-Up: Cabinet Ministers Offer Mass Resignation

In a surprising move, South Korea's cabinet ministers have tendered their collective resignation to the prime minister, as reported by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper on Wednesday. The information was sourced from a close contact within the ruling party.

This dramatic turn of events comes on the heels of a controversial declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol, which was revoked after a decisive parliamentary vote against it.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is expected to convene with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party and senior aides to President Yoon at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), as per the Chosun Ilbo report.

