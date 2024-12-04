South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon's Controversial Martial Law Sparks Impeachment Calls

The political climate in South Korea reached a boiling point as the main opposition party demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation following his abrupt martial law declaration. The President, facing mounting pressure, remains silent as his administration grapples with the fallout.

The martial law, imposed late Tuesday, was quickly quashed by a decisive National Assembly vote. The rare move, harking back to South Korea's old military regimes, saw troops encircle key government sites, prompting immediate national and international backlash.

This unprecedented situation has set the stage for a potential impeachment process, thrusting the nation's political stability into uncertainty while debates over democratic principles and presidential authority intensify.

