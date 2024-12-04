India's Bold Stance: UN Resolution Advocates Israel's Withdrawal

India made a bold move at the United Nations General Assembly by voting in favor of a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. This includes the crucial area of East Jerusalem, reinforcing the call for a comprehensive and enduring peace in West Asia.

The resolution, titled 'Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine' and tabled by Senegal, received overwhelming support from the 193-member assembly. While 157 nations stood by the resolution, countries such as Argentina, Hungary, Israel, and the United States opposed it.

The resolution reaffirms the two-state solution, urging Israel to adhere to international laws and withdraw its unlawful presence in Palestine. Additionally, it condemns Israel's occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, further pressing for immediate peace initiatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)