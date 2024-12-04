Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Congress Leaders Blocked from Visiting Violence-Hit Sambhal

Congress members, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were halted by police at the Ghazipur border en route to Sambhal, affected by recent violence. Samajwadi Party leaders question the BJP's actions. The conflict arose from an ASI survey of a mosque, leading to fatalities and raising concerns of a political cover-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:44 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders, was obstructed by police at the Ghazipur border on their way to Sambhal, the site of recent violence. Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav alleged the Uttar Pradesh government is aware that if delegations visit, the real situation might be exposed.

The Congress convoy was brought to a halt on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as barricades were deployed across the road, causing significant traffic disruption. Yadav claimed that government and administrative forces are trying to obscure the truth, fearing its revelation through high-profile visits.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav echoed these sentiments, questioning the BJP's motives and implying that the Sambhal administration's actions unfolded under BJP directives. As inquiries continue over the BJP's intentions, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate emphasized Rahul Gandhi's intent to merely meet violence victims' families, refuting any notion of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

