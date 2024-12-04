Sitharaman Critiques Congress: A Push for Maharashtra's Infrastructure
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the former Congress-led government for hindering key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. Highlighting delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and Mumbai Metro Aarey car shed, she emphasized the BJP's commitment to state development under Modi's leadership, promising growth and agricultural advancements.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the previous Congress-led government for delaying crucial infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the Aarey car shed for the Mumbai Metro. Her remarks came during a state BJP legislature meeting where Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as the leader.
Sitharaman attributed the BJP's electoral success to voter dissatisfaction with the former Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which she claimed hindered central projects, affecting the state's suburban railway network. Proclaiming a new "double-engine government" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she assured Maharashtra of accelerated economic and infrastructural growth.
She also announced initiatives for Maharashtra's development, including the Vadhavan port project and investments in the Nashik region's agricultural infrastructure. Sitharaman reiterated Mumbai's role as a financial hub and emphasized Maharashtra's cultural importance, praising the Warkari corridor project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
