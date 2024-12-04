BJP Celebrates Landmark Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP in Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory in the assembly elections. The party celebrated with references to Diwali, highlighting the unprecedented mandate received and the coalition’s strengthened position.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent display of unity and celebration, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unanimously elected Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of its Legislative Party in Maharashtra. As the newly appointed chief whip of the state unit, Ashish Shelar likened the occasion to Diwali, underscoring the historic mandate received by the BJP in the recent assembly elections.
Shelar highlighted the strengthening of the Mahayuti coalition, with significant gains for both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under their respective leaders, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The coalition's decisive victory in the polls, clinching 235 seats, marked a historical moment for BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.
Further consolidating their victory, the party announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers will take place on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Union Minister Vijay Rupani emphasized that discussions on the cabinet ministers are ongoing, with no reported discord among the Mahayuti partners. The party remains optimistic about its coalition's cohesion and future governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP Scapegoats BJP in Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Election Battle
Shooter in High-Profile NCP Leader Murder Case Faces Legal Battle
Election Scandal: Shiv Sena Candidate in Liquor and Cash Controversy
NCP Candidate Yugendra Pawar Confident Amid Voting Commences in Baramati
Shiv Sena's Confidence in Maharashtra Polls: A Vote for Development