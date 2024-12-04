Trump's Two-Step Agenda and US Domestic Shifts

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are strategizing a two-step approach to advance President-elect Donald Trump's legislative priorities. This initiative will prioritize border security, energy, and defense spending before addressing tax cuts, as outlined by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, leveraging parliamentary tactics to overcome procedural hurdles.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee is set to evaluate the financial struggles of the U.S. Postal Service in a December hearing, amidst significant financial losses and service delays. This hearing will scrutinize the need for potential cost reductions to avert further economic distress for the postal agency.

Debates surrounding the state of civil rights continue, with Montana lawmakers rejecting a bathroom ban targeting a transgender representative and the Supreme Court preparing to hear a pivotal transgender rights case. These developments signal ongoing discussions on inclusivity and legislative justice across the United States.

