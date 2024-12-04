Left Menu

Telangana CM Questions BRS Over Caste Survey Participation

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy criticized BRS leaders, including K Chandrasekhar Rao, for not participating in the Congress-led caste survey. The survey aims to increase quotas for backward classes. Reddy highlighted achievements of the Congress government and challenged opposition leaders on employment generation and farmers' welfare.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the BRS leadership on Wednesday, questioning their absence from a crucial caste survey conducted by the Congress government. Reddy pointedly asked why BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao have not taken part in the initiative.

Speaking at an event in Peddapally, Reddy emphasized that the caste survey is intended to boost quotas and equitable allocation of resources for backward classes, with 95% of the survey already completed. He criticized the BRS leaders, who secured votes from backward classes, for seemingly opposing their interests.

Touting the Congress government's accomplishments, Reddy highlighted job creation and financial support for farmers. He challenged Union Ministers from Telangana to a debate on developmental achievements and underscored Congress's commitment to uplifting women through self-help groups. Reddy also announced new initiatives such as the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

