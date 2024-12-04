Left Menu

Crisis in South Korea: Parliament Moves to Impeach President Yoon

South Korea's parliament has introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol due to a failed martial law imposition attempt. The opposition requires support from ruling party lawmakers to pass the bill. The situation has caused political turmoil, and a constitutional court decision could take up to 180 days.

Updated: 04-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:06 IST
Crisis in South Korea: Parliament Moves to Impeach President Yoon

South Korea's parliament is witnessing a significant political confrontation as lawmakers have officially introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The move comes after Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law led to widespread confusion and fear among citizens. Despite the opposition Democratic Party holding a majority, gaining the necessary support from ruling party lawmakers remains uncertain.

Opposition lawmaker Kim Seung-won criticized Yoon's actions as a historic crime, urging a suspension of his powers to restore calm. The attempted martial law involved banning political activities and censoring the media, drawing parallels to South Korea's past political crises. Candlelit vigils and protests have erupted, demanding Yoon's resignation, further intensifying the political unrest.

For the impeachment motion to succeed, it requires a two-thirds majority vote, potentially leading to a constitutional court review that might last up to 180 days. Should the vote pass, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo could assume leadership temporarily, with possible new elections within 60 days if the situation escalates. The unfolding events mark a critical moment in South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

