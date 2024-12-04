France's Political Turmoil: A No-Confidence Vote Looms

French lawmakers are on the brink of toppling Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government with a no-confidence vote, further inflaming the political instability in the eurozone's second-largest economy. If successful, Barnier's administration will be the first to fall by such a vote in over six decades.

The combined forces of the left and far-right factions have enough MPs to enact the no-confidence measure, aiming to oust Barnier due to his proposed austerity budget plans, criticized as 'dangerous and unfair' by opposition leaders.

As the vote's anticipated conclusion nears, political tension mounts. President Emmanuel Macron faces pressure to swiftly appoint a new prime minister to manage the divided parliament and address ongoing economic challenges.

