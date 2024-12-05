Left Menu

Gail Slater Takes the Helm of Antitrust Division Amid Big Tech Showdowns

Donald Trump appointed Gail Slater to head the Department of Justice's antitrust division. Slater, a seasoned antitrust expert, is set to target big technology firms. She brings experience from her tenure at the FTC and will now focus on enforcing competition laws and overseeing significant monopoly cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:01 IST
In a strategic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Gail Slater, a seasoned antitrust expert, to lead the Department of Justice's antitrust division. Slater is tasked with overseeing major monopoly cases involving tech giants such as Google, Visa, and Apple.

The appointment signals a continued focus on regulating Big Tech, a priority from Trump's previous administration. Trump emphasized the need to curb the expansive market power of large technology firms in his announcements.

Gail Slater brings a wealth of experience, having previously worked at the Federal Trade Commission. Throughout her career, she has been involved in blocking high-profile mergers and representing major tech companies. Her appointment is seen as a firm commitment to vigorous antitrust enforcement.

