Gail Slater Takes the Helm of Antitrust Division Amid Big Tech Showdowns

In a strategic move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Gail Slater, a seasoned antitrust expert, to lead the Department of Justice's antitrust division. Slater is tasked with overseeing major monopoly cases involving tech giants such as Google, Visa, and Apple.

The appointment signals a continued focus on regulating Big Tech, a priority from Trump's previous administration. Trump emphasized the need to curb the expansive market power of large technology firms in his announcements.

Gail Slater brings a wealth of experience, having previously worked at the Federal Trade Commission. Throughout her career, she has been involved in blocking high-profile mergers and representing major tech companies. Her appointment is seen as a firm commitment to vigorous antitrust enforcement.

