Zelenskiy Calls out Georgia for Alleged Dependence on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday criticized the Georgian government for its decision to break up protests, labeling the move as 'shameful' and an attempt to make the country reliant on Russia.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy declared that 'this is about how the current government in Georgia is pushing the country into obvious dependence on Russia.'

He further pointed out that Russian commendation for the Georgian leadership indicates whom they support in Tbilisi, suggesting an alignment with Russian interests by dispersing the protests.

