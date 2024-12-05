Zelenskiy Calls out Georgia for Alleged Dependence on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the Georgian government for dispersing protests, claiming it was part of an effort to make Georgia dependent on Russia. In a video address, Zelenskiy stated the actions against the Georgian people were shameful and suggested that Tbilisi was aligning with Russian interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:16 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday criticized the Georgian government for its decision to break up protests, labeling the move as 'shameful' and an attempt to make the country reliant on Russia.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy declared that 'this is about how the current government in Georgia is pushing the country into obvious dependence on Russia.'
He further pointed out that Russian commendation for the Georgian leadership indicates whom they support in Tbilisi, suggesting an alignment with Russian interests by dispersing the protests.
