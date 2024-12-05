Political Turmoil: France's Growing Crisis

In a developing political crisis in France, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right, stated that pressure was intensifying on President Emmanuel Macron. Despite the situation, Le Pen did not call for Macron's resignation, noting he ultimately had the final decision on the matter.

This statement followed a significant event where French opposition lawmakers succeeded in bringing down the government through a no-confidence vote. This move has plunged France, Europe's second-largest economy, deeper into political turmoil.

The crisis now threatens France's legislative abilities and its capacity to tackle a substantial budget deficit, posing serious challenges ahead for President Macron's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)