Uncovering 'Salt Typhoon': The Cyberstorm Targeting American Metadata

A Chinese hacking group known as 'Salt Typhoon' has orchestrated a large-scale cyberespionage campaign, reportedly stealing vast amounts of American metadata, according to a senior U.S. official. The campaign chiefly targeted telecommunications firms, with eight U.S. companies reportedly breached.

Although a specific figure was not disclosed, the official noted that while not every American cell phone was affected, a significant number of individuals were targeted by the Chinese government. The metadata taken — often describing the who, what, when, and where of calls — reveals critical details about personal and professional lives even without capturing call content.

Authorities, including the FBI and National Security Council, prioritize addressing the ongoing threat from 'Salt Typhoon.' The incident prompted classified briefings for senators, underscoring the campaign's seriousness and the White House's involvement in managing the situation.

