Finance Minister Shakeup Amid Colombian Corruption Scandal

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that Diego Guevara will assume the role of finance minister, following the resignation of Ricardo Bonilla amid a high-profile corruption scandal.

The allegations center on the misdirection of funds from Colombia's national disaster management agency, UNGRD. Investigations are underway by the attorney general and other bodies, implicating top officials, including a former interior minister. Bonilla's departure paves the way for Guevara, a respected academic and current vice minister, to step in and manage the crisis.

Bonilla, in his resignation letter, expressed his intent to focus on his legal defense and remain committed to proving his innocence. This case has ignited political tensions, with President Petro accusing adversaries of undermining his administration. It's the second major resignation from Petro's cabinet since taking office in August 2022.

