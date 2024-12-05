Left Menu

Lula Grants Legal Protection to More Indigenous Lands in Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially recognized three additional Indigenous territories, increasing the total to 13 legally protected areas since early 2023. The move aims to safeguard lands against illegal activities. Plans for further recognitions are in discussion, despite some recent delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 04:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 04:55 IST
Lula Grants Legal Protection to More Indigenous Lands in Brazil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards safeguarding Indigenous lands, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recognized three more territories on Wednesday. This brings the number of legally protected Indigenous areas to 13 since the start of his current term in early 2023.

This latest recognition includes the Potiguara de Monte-Mor land in Paraiba and two territories in Santa Catarina. The move aims to protect these areas from encroachment by illegal loggers, gold miners, and cattle ranchers.

Despite the recognition of new regions, Lula acknowledged delays in Northeast Alagoas, with discussions scheduled to resolve issues. The president remains committed to legalizing as many Indigenous reservations as possible, in his third non-consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024