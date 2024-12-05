Lula Grants Legal Protection to More Indigenous Lands in Brazil

In a significant move towards safeguarding Indigenous lands, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recognized three more territories on Wednesday. This brings the number of legally protected Indigenous areas to 13 since the start of his current term in early 2023.

This latest recognition includes the Potiguara de Monte-Mor land in Paraiba and two territories in Santa Catarina. The move aims to protect these areas from encroachment by illegal loggers, gold miners, and cattle ranchers.

Despite the recognition of new regions, Lula acknowledged delays in Northeast Alagoas, with discussions scheduled to resolve issues. The president remains committed to legalizing as many Indigenous reservations as possible, in his third non-consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)