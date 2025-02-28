HDFC Life Triumphs at LACP Vision Awards with Dual Recognition

In a prestigious win, HDFC Life has clinched top honors for its exemplary Integrated Report and Annual Report at the LACP Vision Awards for fiscal year 2023/24. This competitive platform, organized by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC, recognized the company's unparalleled prowess in financial reporting.

HDFC Life's reports earned recognition through securing a sixth consecutive Platinum award for the Integrated Report and a seventh Gold award for the Annual Report. Moreover, the company's global ranking has advanced significantly; it now stands at 37th position in both categories among the Top 100 Reports Worldwide.

Niraj Shah, Executive Director & CFO of HDFC Life, expressed gratitude for the awards, highlighting the company's commitment to superior standards and financial transparency. He emphasized that this acknowledgement strengthens the insurer's journey in serving India and inspires continued excellence in financial communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)