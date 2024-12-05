Left Menu

Unrealistic Mass Deportation Plans Criticized by Cuban Official

Cuba's deputy foreign minister criticized President-elect Trump's mass deportation plans, deeming them unrealistic and unfair. Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants, including Cubans. Talks in Havana highlighted the importance of adhering to existing U.S.-Cuba migration accords, questioning how such plans could affect longstanding agreements.

Cuba's deputy foreign minister expressed concerns over President-elect Donald Trump's proposed mass deportation plan, citing it as both unrealistic and unfair. The plan, which may impact numerous Cubans living illegally in the U.S., was condemned during routine migration talks in Havana.

In discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio emphasized the significance of adhering to existing migration agreements. He doubted the feasibility of deporting large numbers of Cubans, as such actions could uproot communities settled in the United States.

Although Trump's deportation focus would include criminals and those with final orders, the matter was not broached in recent talks. The longstanding U.S.-Cuba Migration Accords aim to mitigate irregular migration while considering past Cold War-era tensions and trade embargo repercussions.

