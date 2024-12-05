French Politics in Crisis: Barnier's Resignation and Macron's Struggle
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is set to resign after a no-confidence vote, initiated by far-right and leftist lawmakers, further destabilizing the French government and European Union. This move has weakened President Macron's standing and left France facing significant political and economic uncertainties.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced his resignation after lawmakers from the far-right and left voted to oust his government. This political upheaval casts a shadow over France, exacerbating an existing EU crisis.
Barnier's fall follows his attempt to pass a contentious budget without a majority vote, aggravating political tension and public discontent. His departure threatens to undermine President Emmanuel Macron, whose turbulent policymaking and snap elections have led to calls for his resignation.
With uncertainty looming over France's political stability and economic future, the country risks entering the new year without a government-approved budget. As Macron hurries to appoint a new prime minister, investor confidence in French assets remains tense amidst rising risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Le Pen Threatens to Topple French Government Over Budget Disputes
Rising Tensions: French Government Faces Collapse Amid No-Confidence Motions
Standoff in French Government: Barnier Faces Budget Crisis
French Government on Brink of Collapse: Political Crisis Shakes European Bonds
French Government Faces Historic No-Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil