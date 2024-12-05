French Politics in Crisis: Barnier's Resignation and Macron's Struggle

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier announced his resignation after lawmakers from the far-right and left voted to oust his government. This political upheaval casts a shadow over France, exacerbating an existing EU crisis.

Barnier's fall follows his attempt to pass a contentious budget without a majority vote, aggravating political tension and public discontent. His departure threatens to undermine President Emmanuel Macron, whose turbulent policymaking and snap elections have led to calls for his resignation.

With uncertainty looming over France's political stability and economic future, the country risks entering the new year without a government-approved budget. As Macron hurries to appoint a new prime minister, investor confidence in French assets remains tense amidst rising risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)