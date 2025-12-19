French Government Challenges Paris Court Ruling Over Shein Platform
The French government plans to appeal a court decision that thwarted its attempt to suspend Shein's operations in France due to childlike sex dolls sold on the platform. While the court mandated age verification for adult products, it deemed suspending Shein entirely as disproportionate.
The French government is gearing up to appeal a recent Paris court ruling that rejected a proposed three-month suspension of Shein, a Chinese online retail giant. This move comes amid efforts to address public outrage over the sale of childlike sex dolls on Shein's platform.
The Paris court's decision mandated that Shein enforce age verification mechanisms for adult products on their French website, with a penalty of 10,000 euros for any violations. However, the court ruled that completely suspending Shein's website would be disproportionate, prompting the government's appeal.
In response to a scandal involving the sale of illicit products, Shein reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing its oversight processes in collaboration with French authorities, aiming to meet high industry standards and safeguard consumer interests.
