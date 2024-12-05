Left Menu

Jharkhand's Cabinet Expansion: A New Focus on Education and Employment

Jharkhand's recent cabinet expansion under Chief Minister Hemant Soren brings fresh energy to the state's leadership. Newly sworn-in JMM Minister Hafizul Hasan emphasizes education and employment as top priorities, aligning with the Mahagathbandhan's agenda. The expanded cabinet includes representatives from JMM, Congress, and RJD, reinforcing a strong coalition government.

JMM MLA Hafizul Hasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development for Jharkhand, JMM MLA Hafizul Hasan, recently appointed as a cabinet minister, has prioritized advancing education and employment across the state. Hasan's statement, made to ANI, places these issues at the forefront, with infrastructure improvements like roads, water, and electricity closely following in priority.

Thursdays' swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi saw 11 MLAs take oath as ministers, broadening the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan government's leadership under Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Until this expansion, Soren had been the sole cabinet member since November 28.

The expanded cabinet features a strong representation, with six ministers from JMM, including Hafizul Hasan, four from Congress, and one from RJD. This expansion marks a strategic move for the alliance, which commands a majority in the 81-member assembly, reflecting their electoral strength against the NDA's 24 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

