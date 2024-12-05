Left Menu

Congress Demands Action Against BJP MP for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Manickam Tagore urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against BJP MP Sambit Patra for using 'slanderous language' against Rahul Gandhi. Tagore believes Patra's remarks not only undermine Parliament's image but also discredit a esteemed constitutional role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:21 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a recent development, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has officially urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate immediate action against BJP MP Sambit Patra. This urgent plea arises from Patra's alleged use of 'slanderous language' directed at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, during a media interaction held in New Delhi.

Tagore's letter to Om Birla highlights that Patra's behavior undermines the dignity of Parliament and discredits the high constitutional office that Gandhi holds. In his letter, Tagore emphasizes the need for stringent action, as such conduct blatantly violates the decorum and ethical expectations from an Indian parliamentarian.

Meanwhile, Patra has launched an offensive against Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'traitor of the highest order' during a press briefing. Patra accused Gandhi of being part of a 'triangle' with George Soros and the OCCRP, aimed at destabilizing the nation. He also alleged that Gandhi adheres to directives from the OCCRP, thus betraying the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

