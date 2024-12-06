Left Menu

Nominee Under Scrutiny: Hegseth’s Contentious Path to Defense Leadership

Senator Joni Ernst has not committed to supporting Pete Hegseth for the Department of Defense role amid allegations against him. While Hegseth continues to pursue the nomination, some Republican senators demand thorough investigation. Hegseth faces opposition due to past controversies and limited management experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:14 IST
Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican and veteran of the Armed Services Committee, is withholding support for Pete Hegseth's nomination as the Department of Defense head due to unresolved allegations against him.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, is facing scrutiny over past misconduct allegations, which threaten his confirmation prospects in the Senate.

With Republicans holding a slim majority, Hegseth pledges to answer senators' questions but emphasizes that the process should not be media-driven as he battles skepticism over his qualifications and previous statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

