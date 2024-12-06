Nominee Under Scrutiny: Hegseth’s Contentious Path to Defense Leadership

Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican and veteran of the Armed Services Committee, is withholding support for Pete Hegseth's nomination as the Department of Defense head due to unresolved allegations against him.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, is facing scrutiny over past misconduct allegations, which threaten his confirmation prospects in the Senate.

With Republicans holding a slim majority, Hegseth pledges to answer senators' questions but emphasizes that the process should not be media-driven as he battles skepticism over his qualifications and previous statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)