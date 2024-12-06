Currencies Steady Amid Political Turmoil and Market Anticipation
Major global currencies held steady following a politically tumultuous week marked by France's governmental collapse and martial law in South Korea. Bitcoin stabilizes after hitting a record high, while the U.S. awaits key payroll data influencing Federal Reserve rate expectations. The ECB and Bank of Japan's upcoming meetings are also in focus.
Major global currencies steadied on Friday as financial markets digested a turbulent week, underscored by the collapse of the French government and a brief imposition of martial law in South Korea.
Bitcoin took a pause after surpassing the $100,000 mark, driven by hopes of a crypto-friendly environment under a potential Trump administration. Back on the economic front, anticipation grows ahead of the U.S. November non-farm payroll report, which could shape future Federal Reserve rate decisions.
Meanwhile, Forex watchers are eyeing upcoming ECB and BOJ meetings, as their monetary policy moves could ripple through global markets. Traders focus on France's political scene as Emmanuel Macron seeks to stabilize leadership swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
