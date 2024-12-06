Trump Shines at Patriot Awards as Fox Reembraces Him
President-elect Donald Trump appeared at the Fox Nation's Patriot Awards to accept the 'Patriot of the Year' award, marking his reembrace by the network after an up-and-down relationship. The event celebrated military veterans and first responders, reflecting Trump's core support base.
In a notable appearance, President-elect Donald Trump stepped outside his Mar-a-Lago retreat on Thursday to accept the 'Patriot of the Year' award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards. The ceremony was held at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on New York's Long Island.
The awards, hosted by Fox's Sean Hannity, celebrated Americans such as military veterans and first responders. Trump praised Fox News while recounting his recent election victory to an enthusiastic crowd.
Trump's appearance signals a renewed cordial relationship with Fox, following a period of tension after the 2020 elections. The event highlighted touching reunions and tributes, creating a balance of sentimentality and fervor tailored to Trump's support base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diverging Destinies: The Political Rise and Fall of Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump
Justice Department moves to dismiss 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump after his presidential victory, reports AP.
Trump to Accept 'Patriot of the Year' at FOX Nation Ceremony
President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case, reports AP.