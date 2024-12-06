Left Menu

Trump Shines at Patriot Awards as Fox Reembraces Him

President-elect Donald Trump appeared at the Fox Nation's Patriot Awards to accept the 'Patriot of the Year' award, marking his reembrace by the network after an up-and-down relationship. The event celebrated military veterans and first responders, reflecting Trump's core support base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenvale | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:23 IST
Trump

In a notable appearance, President-elect Donald Trump stepped outside his Mar-a-Lago retreat on Thursday to accept the 'Patriot of the Year' award at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards. The ceremony was held at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on New York's Long Island.

The awards, hosted by Fox's Sean Hannity, celebrated Americans such as military veterans and first responders. Trump praised Fox News while recounting his recent election victory to an enthusiastic crowd.

Trump's appearance signals a renewed cordial relationship with Fox, following a period of tension after the 2020 elections. The event highlighted touching reunions and tributes, creating a balance of sentimentality and fervor tailored to Trump's support base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

