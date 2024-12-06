Left Menu

President Murmu Pays Tribute to Ambedkar and Spurs Development in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. During her five-day visit, she interacted with students and villagers, revisited her alma mater, and will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including rail lines, a research center, and a hospital.

06-12-2024
President Droupadi Murmu, during her visit to Bhubaneswar, honored B R Ambedkar's legacy by laying floral tributes on his death anniversary.

The President, originally from Mayurbhanj district, made her way to AG Square, paying respects as part of her five-day Odisha tour. Following this, she traveled to her home village of Uparneda.

While in Odisha, President Murmu is also set to launch key infrastructure projects, including rail lines and a hospital, aimed at boosting regional development.

