President Murmu Pays Tribute to Ambedkar and Spurs Development in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu, during her visit to Bhubaneswar, honored B R Ambedkar's legacy by laying floral tributes on his death anniversary.

The President, originally from Mayurbhanj district, made her way to AG Square, paying respects as part of her five-day Odisha tour. Following this, she traveled to her home village of Uparneda.

While in Odisha, President Murmu is also set to launch key infrastructure projects, including rail lines and a hospital, aimed at boosting regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)