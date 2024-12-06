President Murmu Pays Tribute to Ambedkar and Spurs Development in Odisha
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. During her five-day visit, she interacted with students and villagers, revisited her alma mater, and will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including rail lines, a research center, and a hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu, during her visit to Bhubaneswar, honored B R Ambedkar's legacy by laying floral tributes on his death anniversary.
The President, originally from Mayurbhanj district, made her way to AG Square, paying respects as part of her five-day Odisha tour. Following this, she traveled to her home village of Uparneda.
While in Odisha, President Murmu is also set to launch key infrastructure projects, including rail lines and a hospital, aimed at boosting regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health Sector Faces Increasing Challenges Amid Rising Virus Levels and Industry Developments
Cabinet Approves Regional Deals to Boost Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development
Sri Lanka's Economic Resurgence Amid IMF Developments
African Development Fund Approves $99.16M to Boost Regional Rice Cultivation in West Africa
The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan