Left Menu

Singhvi seeks probe into RS notes incident, says enclosures needed to prevent planting 'ganja'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:03 IST
Singhvi seeks probe into RS notes incident, says enclosures needed to prevent planting 'ganja'
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi Friday termed the ''recovery'' of cash from his seat in the Rajya Sabha ''bizarre'' and demanded a probe into what he described as a ''security lapse''.

He also suggested that glass enclosures should be made to prevent anyone from planting ''ganja'' on seats in an MP's absence.

Underscoring that indulging in politics on every issue ''shows our system in bad light'', the Congress MP said everything in the House should not lead to ''cheap tactics'', allegations and counter-allegations which ''demeans our level''.

Singhvi said either barbed wire should be put around every seat or a glass enclosure be made to ensure that MPs locked their seat before going home to prevent anyone from planting ''ganja'' or currency notes there in their absence.

Soon after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that a wad of currency notes was recovered from Singhvi's seat on Thursday, the Congress MP said he only carries one Rs 500 currency note when inside Parliament.

''Heard of it first time now. Never heard of it till now! I carry one Rs 500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha. First time heard of it. I reached inside the House at 12:57 pm and the House rose at 1 pm. Then I sat in canteen till 1:30 pm then I left Parliament,'' Singh said in a post on X soon after the charges cropped up.

''My total stay in the House yesterday was for three minutes and in Parliament for 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even such issues are made political. Of course, there should be an enquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere on any seat,'' Singhvi later told reporters.

The Congress MP said he was quite astonished to even hear about it about five minutes ago.

''Of course there should be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere on any seat. It means that each one must have a seat which can be locked and the key can be carried home by the member of Parliament. Because everybody can do things on the seat and then make allegations about it,'' he said.

''If it was not tragic and serious it would be comic. Everyone should cooperate to get to the bottom of this. And, if there is a failing on the part of security agencies, that must also be completely exposed,'' Singhvi said.

Soon after the laying of papers, Dhankhar said a wad of currency notes was recovered by security staff from the seat allotted to Singhvi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024