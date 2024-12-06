Andhra Pradesh aims to become 'Knowledge hub', says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Left Menu

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh government is moving with a goal to make the state a ''Knowledge hub'' by leveraging the emerging technologies such as AI, asserting that technologies are part of life, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary, he said the country is fortunate to have such a PM who is promoting information technology in a big way and has built a brand for Indians globally.

''I want to make Andhra Pradesh a knowledge hub. Historical information we have on the cloud, Artificial Intelligence is matured and real time information you can collect through various devices,'' he said, while addressing DeepTech/GovTech Innovation Conclave 2024 here.

Naidu said the government is in the process of preparing 'Swarnandhra Pradesh Vision-2047' based on ten principles such as 'zero poverty, P4 approach (public-private-people-partnership)' and others, under which the state is aiming to achieve a growth rate of 15 per cent annually.

''We are monitoring everything in real time,'' he said.

According to Naidu, the earlier population was a liability, and now it has become an asset.

He further said people talk about job losses with the implementation of technologies whereas it will create wealth, thereby, more avenues for employment generation.

The Andhra government is offering more incentives to industries which create more jobs, he added.

On green energy initiatives, the CM said Andhra Pradesh is democratising power generation and the government will act as a facilitator with the ultimate aim of making 100 per cent green energy in the state.

''We also have excellent opportunities for generating wind energy and also pumped energy. With these three advantages (if ) we can use them properly, Andhra Pradesh will be a hub for green energy and green hydrogen,'' he said.

The CM said the state government also wants to set up green corridors for transmission of green energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

