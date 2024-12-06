Everything deteriorated in Badli Assembly segment after Kejriwal came to power: Delhi Cong chief

On the 29th day of the Nyay Yatra, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said during his party's tenure in the capital, the Badli Assembly segment saw significant development, including the construction of metro stations and stadiums, and alleged that ''everything deteriorated'' after Arvind Kejriwal came to the power.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, his Punjab counterpart Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Delhi and Uttarakhand Qazi Nizamuddin joined Yadav during the yatra at the Badli Assembly constituency on Friday.

''During the Congress rule, the Badli Assembly segment witnessed many development initiatives, such as the construction of metro stations, stadiums, schools, community centres, houses for the poor etc. Everything deteriorated after Kejriwal came to power. Residents are suffering for the last few years as all the development projects were stalled and welfare schemes for the people hit a roadblock,'' Yadav alleged in a statement.

On Friday, the Nyay Yatra of the Congress started from the Choudhary Ramdev Chowk in Narela. Yadav paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary before the commencement of the yatra, the statement said.

Yadav said people shared their issues with him as they believe that he will address their concerns when the Congress returns to power in Delhi after the Assembly polls due in February. They have suffered unprecedented hardships and sufferings over the last few years, the Delhi Congress chief added.

The 15-year rule of the Congress is a cherished memory for the public as it was the golden era of development and progress in the capital, he said.

In another statement, Yadav claimed that despite repeated complaints from the Congress to the chief electoral officer for rectifying the duplicate voter names from the electoral rolls, the Election Commission is yet to take any decisive step to delete the names of duplicate voters from the various Assembly segments of Delhi.

