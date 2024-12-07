BJP Unveils Ambitious Plan with 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' Slogan

Left Menu

The BJP has launched the slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' outside its New Delhi office, reflecting public frustration with the current government. Party President Virendra Sachdeva highlighted new development initiatives, including the approval of a metro corridor, ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:10 IST
Visual of the poster outside the BJP office (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a move signaling growing unrest, posters bearing the slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' were prominently displayed outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in New Delhi on Saturday. Party President Virendra Sachdeva emphasized that this catchphrase echoes the people's will to dethrone a corrupt government.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva stated, "The slogan captures the sentiment of Delhi's citizens who, during our consultations for the BJP's Sankalp Patra, expressed an urgent need for the ousting of the current corrupt administration. Fed up with deteriorating infrastructure and corruption, they seek a new path of development, which we promise with our envisioned double-engine government."

Further underscoring the BJP's commitment to development, Sachdeva highlighted the newly sanctioned Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) metro corridor. Promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this 26.463 km extension is poised to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, offering significant benefits to local laborers and residents. With 21 elevated stations, this project is expected to stimulate progress as the 2025 Delhi assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

