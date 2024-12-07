Alice Weidel: The Unlikely Face of Germany's Far-Right AfD

Alice Weidel, a prominent chancellor candidate for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), proves to be an atypical figure within the predominantly male and anti-immigration party. With a diverse background including a Sri Lankan partner and experience in economics and business consulting, Weidel adds an unusual yet appealing dimension to her party's image according to analysts.

Despite criticism labeling her as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," her competent image has broadened the AfD's appeal beyond its traditional base. Political observers note her ability to attract middle-class voters disenchanted with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition amid political turbulence in Germany.

Weidel's profile has helped the AfD poll second in national surveys, but she admits there's a long path ahead for the party to gain governance given current political barriers. However, Weidel is confident this could change by the 2029 elections. Her controversial approach to immigration and EU policies has sparked both support and backlash, highlighting her nuanced position within the party and the electoral landscape.

