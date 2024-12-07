Tragedy Strikes The Hague: Building Collapse Claims Lives

In The Hague, a tragic building collapse claimed one life, left three injured, and several people missing after explosions and a subsequent fire. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, and authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the cause.

The city's mayor, Jan van Zanen, expressed pessimism about finding survivors amidst the rubble. Initial reports suggest a minor explosion preceded a more devastating one, leading to the building's destruction.

Police urge residents with video footage or knowledge of a car seen speeding from the area to come forward as investigations continue. Prime Minister Dick Schoof conveyed his shock and pledged support to local authorities managing the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)