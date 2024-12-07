Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes The Hague: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A building collapse in The Hague, following explosions and a fire, resulted in one death, three injuries, and several missing people. The cause is unknown, and rescue efforts face grim prospects. Authorities seek public assistance for information on a speeding car seen near the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In The Hague, a tragic building collapse claimed one life, left three injured, and several people missing after explosions and a subsequent fire. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, and authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the cause.

The city's mayor, Jan van Zanen, expressed pessimism about finding survivors amidst the rubble. Initial reports suggest a minor explosion preceded a more devastating one, leading to the building's destruction.

Police urge residents with video footage or knowledge of a car seen speeding from the area to come forward as investigations continue. Prime Minister Dick Schoof conveyed his shock and pledged support to local authorities managing the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

