Call for Action: Protecting Minority Hindus in Bangladesh

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, has voiced grave concerns over atrocities faced by minority Hindus in Bangladesh. He called on the Indian government for immediate intervention to address the escalating violence and take decisive action.

Puri highlighted distressing reports of sexual assaults on minority women and wrongful imprisonments of Hindu monks. He criticized the dire situation in Bangladesh, urging India to intervene and even suggesting the dismissal of the Bangladeshi government to protect Hindus.

Amidst increasing violence against religious minorities, another Hindu temple was reportedly set ablaze near Dhaka. The attack on the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir marks a continuation of systematic assaults, further confirmed by recent charges against Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, which have fueled protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)