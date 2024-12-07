Left Menu

Ghana's High-Stakes Election: A Fight for Economic Stability

Ghana held presidential and parliamentary elections amid hopes for economic recovery after a financial crisis. President Nana Akufo-Addo is stepping down, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama as frontrunners to succeed him. The election is viewed as crucial for Ghana's economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:39 IST
Ghana's High-Stakes Election: A Fight for Economic Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ghana conducted its presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, a critical juncture as the nation seeks a path out of its deepest financial crisis in a generation. President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to step down with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama leading the race to succeed him.

John Mahama, having served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2016, represents the National Democratic Congress, positioning himself as a reformer ready to renegotiate last year's $3 billion IMF bailout. Meanwhile, Vice President Bawumia, of the New Patriotic Party, promotes economic recovery under existing policies, highlighting recent growth metrics.

With vote-counting underway, the electoral process in Ghana appears largely peaceful. Officials announced that most polling stations opened on time. A total of 18.7 million citizens were registered to vote. Early trends could predict outcomes, but official presidential results are anticipated by Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024