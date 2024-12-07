Ghana's High-Stakes Election: A Fight for Economic Stability

Ghana conducted its presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, a critical juncture as the nation seeks a path out of its deepest financial crisis in a generation. President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to step down with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama leading the race to succeed him.

John Mahama, having served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2016, represents the National Democratic Congress, positioning himself as a reformer ready to renegotiate last year's $3 billion IMF bailout. Meanwhile, Vice President Bawumia, of the New Patriotic Party, promotes economic recovery under existing policies, highlighting recent growth metrics.

With vote-counting underway, the electoral process in Ghana appears largely peaceful. Officials announced that most polling stations opened on time. A total of 18.7 million citizens were registered to vote. Early trends could predict outcomes, but official presidential results are anticipated by Tuesday.

